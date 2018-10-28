L.A. Rams vs. Green Bay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Rams vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 7-0; Green Bay 3-2-1
What to Know
Green Bay have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Green Bay had a rough outing against Detroit three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Green Bay skirted past San Francisco 33-30. Aaron Rodgers was the offensive standout of the match for Green Bay, as he passed for 425 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Rodgers.
Meanwhile, the Rams might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They took their contest against San Francisco last Sunday by a conclusive 39-10 score. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Rams had established a 32-10 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 7-0 and Green Bay to 3-2-1. The Rams defense got after the quarterback against San Francisco to the tune of seven sacks, so Green Bay's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $174.80
Prediction
The Rams are a big 9 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, L.A. Rams are 4-2-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 8 point favorite.
Series History
Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 24 vs. Los Angeles Rams 10
