L.A. Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

So far, so good. Chiefs-Rams is living up to the hype. At halftime, the two teams were deadlocked at 23-23 with both Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff looking like MVP-caliber quarterbacks and Aaron Donald reminding us all he's still the best defensive player in the league.

On Monday night, the 9-1 Rams hosted the 9-1 Chiefs in a matchup between the second- and third-ranked scoring offenses. It's Jared Goff vs. Patrick Mahomes, Todd Gurley vs. Kareem Hunt, Brandin Cooks vs. Tyreek Hill, Sean McVay vs. Andy Reid, and so on. It's peak offensive football between two Super Bowl contenders. The NFL is certainly treating the game like the most important event of the regular season. After moving the game from Mexico to Los Angeles due to concerns over the field conditions, the NFL also reportedly pieced together an all-star officiating crew for the game by swapping out some officials at the last second.

Given the magnitude of the game, we're providing updates as they happen with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap filled with highlights and analysis.

Thank you for joining us.