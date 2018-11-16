L.A. Rams vs. Kansas City: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rams vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 9-1; Kansas City 9-1
What to Know
On Monday the Rams will take on Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Rams were successful in their last outing against Seattle, and they didn't afford Seattle any payback this time around. The Rams got past Seattle with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 36-31. The Rams's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Todd Gurley, who rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries, and Jared Goff, who passed for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it ten straight good games in a row from Gurley.
Meanwhile, Kansas City brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Arizona last Sunday; they left with a four-game streak. Kansas City came out on top against Arizona by a score of 26-14. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-1. The Kansas City defense got after the quarterback against Arizona to the tune of five sacks, so the Rams's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.
This season, L.A. Rams are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
