L.A. Rams vs. L.A. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Chargers football game
On Sunday the Rams take on the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Rams ran circles around Arizona last Sunday, and the extra yardage (444 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. The Rams blew past Arizona 34-0. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 354 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Chargers had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 31-20 win over Buffalo. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Chargers to 1-1. The the Chargers defense got after the quarterback against Buffalo to the tune of 5.0 sacks, so the Rams's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Patriots vs Lions odds, top expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Bill Belichick and the Patriots
-
Muhammad Wilkerson taken to hospital
Wilkerson sustained what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg
-
Raiders battling front office 'divide'
The situation in Oakland is not great as it relates to the front office and coaching staff
-
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Seahawks and Cowboys
-
Updates: Mahomes sets new NFL record
All of the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
-
Report: Steelers willing to trade Bell
Bell has skipped Pittsburgh's first two games and it's unclear when, if ever, he plans to show...