L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'
The NFL isn't messing around this year -- after Fox paid eleventy billion dollars for the rights to Thursday Night Football, the league is handing out some scheduling gems to the network. Last week was a bit of luck, with Baker Mayfield's debut, but this Thursday night should simply be excellent, as the Vikings and Rams square off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Vegas has thrown a monkey wrench in this with a massive spread, making the Rams a whopping 7-point favorite at home against Minnesota. There were a lot of people (ahem, me) who wanted to take the Rams as a 3-point favorite (the preseason line for this game) who are now taking the Vikings on principle as a touchdown dog (again, me).
For fantasy football purposes, you may be wondering about whether to start Dalvin Cook and how to handle the Rams wide receivers in this matchup. Fortunately, you can listen to the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL podcast, why would you not subscribe to that? -- and check out Heath Cummings and I breaking it all down for you. (Spoiler: start Cook if he's playing, you like a lot of the players in this game.)
We'll be breaking the game down live so tune in below as things get kicked off in the quaint little town of Los Angeles for a fun evening of football.
