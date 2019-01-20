L.A. Rams vs. New Orleans Saints score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for NFC Championship game

The two best teams in the NFC get a rematch on Sunday afternoon when the Saints and Rams square off in New Orleans for an excellent matchup of two offensive teams with sneaky defenses and a fabulous juxtaposition of age between the coaches and quarterbacks.

Drew Brees is a future Hall of Famer, first ballot easily, trying to further bolster his resume as an all-time great by adding a second Super Bowl trophy to his shelf. Sean Payton is trying to secure his second Super Bowl at the age of 55 (Bill Belichick was 51 when he won his second title as a head coach) but the path to the Lombardi goes through a mirror: Sean McVay, a 32-year-old offensive wunderkind looking for his first title.

McVay is the future of the league, as is his quarterback Jared Goff. Brees and Payton are the present -- it would be shortsighted to call either one the past, although Brees only has so many years left -- but the situations are certainly similar.

Our man John Breech is on the scene in New Orleans (follow him on Twitter for updates @JohnBreech here) and hang with us for the live blog below.