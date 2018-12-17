L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles try to hang around the playoff race but face a tough test against the high-flying Rams
A week ago Sunday night, the Rams were manhandled for the first time all season by the Bears, who held one of the NFL's highest-flying offenses to six points. Since coach Sean McVay arrived in 2017, the Rams had scored a touchdown in every game. But not in Chicago, where great defense dominated great offense.
A year ago, the Eagles could've followed a similar game plan to slow the Rams but the 2018 version of this defense is a far cry from the unit that helped Philly to its first Super Bowl. If the Eagles can eke out a win, they have a chance to sneak into the playoffs but as it stands, they're facing long odds, especially with Carson Wentz sidelined with a back injury.
You can find our live blog of the game below. And afterwards, we'll turn this into a takeaways-style recap.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Grades: Cowboys get 'F' for ugly loss
Here are the Week 15 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Playoff Picture: CHI clinches NFC North
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt as Week 15 rolls on
-
Updates: Gould downs Seahawks in OT
All of the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
-
SNF: Eagles vs Rams odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Rams vs. Eagles odds, SNF expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Todd Gurley and the Rams
-
Reich Coach of Year worthy, more notes
Plus, Kevin Stefanski's impressive debut as Vikings' OC, Lamar Jackson's impact and more from...