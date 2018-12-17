L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

A week ago Sunday night, the Rams were manhandled for the first time all season by the Bears, who held one of the NFL's highest-flying offenses to six points. Since coach Sean McVay arrived in 2017, the Rams had scored a touchdown in every game. But not in Chicago, where great defense dominated great offense.

A year ago, the Eagles could've followed a similar game plan to slow the Rams but the 2018 version of this defense is a far cry from the unit that helped Philly to its first Super Bowl. If the Eagles can eke out a win, they have a chance to sneak into the playoffs but as it stands, they're facing long odds, especially with Carson Wentz sidelined with a back injury.

You can find our live blog of the game below. And afterwards, we'll turn this into a takeaways-style recap.