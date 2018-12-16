L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 11-2; Philadelphia 6-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Rams is heading back home. They will square off against Philadelphia at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. If the match is anything like the 35-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rams came into their game this week averaging 34.92 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. Last Sunday, they came up short against Chicago, falling 6-15. The Rams's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's 16-3 record from last season has become a distant memory. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 23-29 to Dallas. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Philadelphia of the 20-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 5-6-2 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, the Rams had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Philadelphia exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.10

Prediction

The Rams are a big 13 point favorite against the Eagles.

This season, L.A. Rams are 5-6-2 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 4-9-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52.5

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.