L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rams vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 11-2; Philadelphia 6-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Rams is heading back home. They will square off against Philadelphia at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the match is anything like the 35-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 5-6-2 against the spread.
The Rams came into their contest this week averaging 34.92 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They came up short against Chicago last week, falling 6-15. The Rams's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Philadelphia didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-29 to Dallas. If Philadelphia were hoping to take revenge for the 20-27 loss against Dallas the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Giving up four turnovers, the Rams had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Philadelphia exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Eagles.
This season, L.A. Rams are 5-6-2 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 4-9-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 53.5
Series History
Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 35 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 43
