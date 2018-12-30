L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 12-3; San Francisco 4-11

What to Know

San Francisco will challenge the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. San Francisco will be looking to avenge the 10-39 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.

Meanwhile, the Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They took their match against Arizona by a conclusive 31-9 score. That result was just more of the same for the Rams, who also won the last time these teams played.

San Francisco are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 5-10 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Rams' victory lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 4-11. In their victory, the Rams relied heavily on C.J. Anderson, who rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries. San Francisco will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $117.20

Prediction

The Rams are a big 10.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, L.A. Rams are 6-7-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 5-10-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48.5

Series History

San Francisco have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Rams.