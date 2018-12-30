L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Rams vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 12-3; San Francisco 4-11
What to Know
San Francisco will challenge the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. San Francisco will be looking to avenge the 10-39 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.
Meanwhile, the Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They took their match against Arizona by a conclusive 31-9 score. That result was just more of the same for the Rams, who also won the last time these teams played.
San Francisco are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 5-10 ATS, to cover the spread.
The Rams' victory lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 4-11. In their victory, the Rams relied heavily on C.J. Anderson, who rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries. San Francisco will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $117.20
Prediction
The Rams are a big 10.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, L.A. Rams are 6-7-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 5-10-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9 point favorite.
Over/Under: 48.5
Series History
San Francisco have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Rams.
- 2018 - San Francisco 49ers 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams 39
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers 34
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 39 vs. Los Angeles Rams 41
- 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers 22
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 28 vs. Los Angeles Rams 0
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams 16
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers 6
