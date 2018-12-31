L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. 49ers football game

3rd Quarter Recap

It's been a high-scoring affair so far as the Rams and San Francisco have combined for 62 points three quarters in. After three, it's looking more and more like the Rams' high-powered offense is just too much for San Francisco as the Rams lead 45-17. The Rams have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained San Francisco 345 to 287.

The Rams have enjoyed the tag-team combination of C.J. Anderson and Jared Goff. The former has rushed for 132 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries, while the latter has passed for 199 yards and 4 touchdowns. Goff has been efficient, with a passer rating of 121.6.

The Rams' defense have been flying around the field, snatching four takeaways already. That goes a long way towards explaining why they have a good chance of pulling out a victory.

Game Preview

The Rams will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The Rams strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.93 points per game.

The Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They blew past Arizona 31-9. C.J. Anderson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Rams, as he rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

The Rams' win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 4-11. San Francisco's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed four sacks against Arizona, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories