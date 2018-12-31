L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

3rd Quarter Recap

It's been a high-scoring affair so far as the Rams and San Francisco have combined for 62 points three quarters in. After three, it's looking more and more like the Rams' high-powered offense is just too much for San Francisco as the Rams lead 45-17. The Rams have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained San Francisco 345 to 287.

The Rams have enjoyed the tag-team combination of C.J. Anderson and Jared Goff. The former has rushed for 132 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries, while the latter has passed for 199 yards and 4 touchdowns. Goff has been efficient, with a passer rating of 121.6.

The Rams' defense have been flying around the field, snatching four takeaways already. That goes a long way towards explaining why they have a good chance of pulling out a victory.

Game Preview

The Rams will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The Rams strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.93 points per game.

The Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They blew past Arizona 31-9. C.J. Anderson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Rams, as he rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

The Rams' win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 4-11. San Francisco's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed four sacks against Arizona, so we'll see if they are up to the task.