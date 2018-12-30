L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. 49ers football game
The Rams will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The Rams strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.93 points per game.
The Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They blew past Arizona 31-9. C.J. Anderson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Rams, as he rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.
The Rams' win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 4-11. San Francisco's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed four sacks against Arizona, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
