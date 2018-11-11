L.A. Rams vs. Seattle: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Seahawks football game
Seattle will square off against the Rams at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Seattle, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Sunday, Seattle came up short against the Chargers, falling 17-25. A silver lining for Seattle was the play of Russell Wilson, who passed for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
As for the Rams, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak. They took a 35-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.
It was close but no cigar for Seattle as they fell 31-33 to the Rams five weeks ago. Can Seattle avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Hill operates NFL on CBS camera after TD
Cheetah tried to take a job with CBS apparently
-
Updates: Chubb rips off 92-yard TD run
All of the best highlights from Week 10 are right here
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
NFL denies Rams and Chiefs
The NFL wasn't in the mood to help either the Rams or Chiefs heading into their game in Me...
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Seahawks
-
Giants vs. 49ers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the 49ers