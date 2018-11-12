L.A. Rams vs. Seattle updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Game Recap

The Rams weren't the first ones on the board on Sunday, but they got there more often. They got past Seattle with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 36-31. That another feather in the cap for the Rams, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

The contest started off well for the Rams, whose offense put up 17 first-half points. Seattle wasn't quite able to keep up, scoring 14 to make it 17-14 heading into the break. The offense for the Rams continued to do well in the second half, scoring another 19 points to put the game away.

The Rams's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Todd Gurley, who rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries, and Jared Goff, who passed for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns. Todd Gurley has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for the Rams in each of their last ten games. The Rams defense stepped up as well to lay out the opposing quarterback four times.

The victory bumped the Rams's record up to 9-1. This is the second loss in a row for Seattle and nudges their record down to 4-5.

The Rams will stay at home next week against Kansas City at 9:15 p.m. Kansas City are cruising in on a four-game winning streak. Seattle will take on Green Bay at home at 9:20 p.m..