L.L. Cool J hosting talent show on CBS to find NFL players with best off-field talent

The race for the 2017 NFL MVP might be all but over at this point, so may we offer an alternative for you to watch on CBS instead? How about a little bit of L.L. Cool J on your TV screens in the upcoming one-hour special "MVP: Most Valuable Performer," an interactive talent show designed to find the NFL player with the best off-field talent.

The contest began back on Dec. 1 with 32 NFL players being voted on in qualifying rounds here.

The top finalists -- of players whose teams have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs anyway -- will advance to the live show, where they will get a celebrity mentor to help them prepare for the Jan. 25 show (9 p.m. ET on CBS).

Players in the current round of voting include Bengals wideout A.J. Green (juggling!), Broncos lineman Max Garcia (singing), Dolphins longsnapper John Denny (violin) and Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (piano).

The show will broadcast live from the Avalon Hollywood on, Jan. 25 starting at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will feature a panel of celebrity judges -- viewers can vote live on the winner on CBS.com during the show.

Check out video of the finalists who will be voted on here and make sure to vote leading up to the show.