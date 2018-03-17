La Canfora: Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster Jets-Colts trade

The blockbuster trades executed between the Colts and Jets on Saturday officially ushered in the NFL's annual pre-draft madness period.

Free agency is over, it was fraught with high-risk players by and large and the best of the bunch were gone before the league year even began. Most of the big-name salary and cap casualties have been already made. From here on out, it's all about the draft, and the Jets move to the third-overall pick will trigger a handful of other trades as well, with the ripples of this transaction spreading around the league and impacting war rooms far and wide. Both teams did what was clearly in their best interest, as New York was all-in on being able to land a franchise quarterback after losing out in the Kirk Cousins derby, while the Colts were always going to trade out of this slot with a QB-needy team and now, with the sixth pick, are still in line to land a stud blue-chip player, and quite possibly the best defensive player in the draft.

Somebody was trading up to third overall, and it might as well be the Jets. As one person involved in this trade put it, "the price for the third pick was only going to go up the closer we got to the draft." Kudos to the Jets for swinging this swap – they gave up three second round picks over the next two drafts to move up three spots – mere days after Cousins went to the Vikings. This regime simply has to land a quarterback and now they are positioned to likely get the second taken off the board (who might end up being the passer they covet the most, anyway).

At this point I'd bet even money that the first five picks of the draft go: QB, RB/Pass Rusher, QB, QB, QB (yeah, four of the fop five picks are quarterbacks), setting the stage for a wild draft full of trades and plot twists. Here's a look at who I believe stands to gain the most from the swap:

WINNERS

Browns GM John Dorsey

Things keep falling the Browns' way. Finally. If the Giants do what other teams I speak to expect – draft running back Saquon Barkley or edge rusher Bradley Chubb – then Dorsey is going to be doing backflips while simultaneously eating steamed crabs and maybe sipping from an ice cold Natty Boh Crab Shack Shandy. Dorsey is already in line to land any quarterback of his liking with the first pick, then the Giants take a non-QB, the Jets take a QB, and you have to go through Dorsey to get ahead of the QB-needy Broncos to get the best of the top three passers still available (Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen in some order). Oh, and Dorsey will have the Broncos (we've seen teams trade up a single spot to get their guy, like the Bears a year ago), Bills, Cardinals, and possibly Ravens to pick from. He's always open for business and the value he gets for that fourth pick will be extreme. "All quarterback roads go through Dorsey now," said one NFC executive. "He's controlling that market now."

Mason Rudolph could jump into the first round now. USATSI

I've been trying to tell people that at least five and most likely six quarterbacks are going in the first 30 picks. I may have undersold it. If four quarterbacks go in the top five picks, then I've got news for you – six may go in the top 16 picks. Quarterbacks always get pulled up by a run at the top of the draft and this year will be no different. "You're going to see a few kids get over-drafted, now," said a high ranking official from a team not in the QB market. "I guarantee you it will happen. It's like that year (2011) when (Jake) Locker went way too high and then (Blaine) Gabbert and (Christian) Ponder all went in the top 12, too. At this point, how does Baker Mayfield not go top five? And after that, Louisville (Jackson) and Oklahoma State (Rudolph) are going to end up going a lot higher than they probably should."

Colts GM Chris Ballard

The young GM is smartly trying to take a slow and steady approach to rebuilding this team, but is getting heat for not spending (blowing? wasting?) more of his abundant cap space in free agency. But the draft has to be his lifeblood and now, with the sixth pick, he could conceivably have his choice of Barkley, Chubb, or stud defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. He badly needs blue-chip players and now can make a lot happen up and down the second day of the draft as well, pocketing two additional selections in the second round this year in this trade.

The Jets

They absolutely, positively, have to get a quarterback. Now they are poised to perhaps get the one they like best. And, perhaps they could also flip veteran Josh McCown, who they recently re-signed, to another team to recoup some of what they gave away in this trade. They didn't lose enough games this season to be able to control their own fate in this draft (in no small part due to how well McCown performed before he got hurt). If they finally find a franchise quarterback with the third overall pick, no one is going to care or remember all they went through to get him.

The bottom half of the top 10

If things go as planned, the draft essentially now begins with the sixth pick. That run on quarterbacks will push a slew of players with top-five grades down several picks, which is great news for teams like the 49ers, Bucs and Raiders, who don't need a quarterback. "Everybody picking six, seven, eight, nine, 10 should be high-fiving," said one AFC exec, "because they are going see a bunch of blue-chip kids fall their way."

As for the individuals who probably are not exactly celebrating this first of many quarterback-related trades, well, there are a few:

LOSERS

Buffalo Bills

Their aggressive and savvy young braintrust already made one big trade to move up to pick 12, finally moving tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals. But now they still have their work cut out for them. Would Dorsey be willing to move all the way back to 12, where the Bills now sit, from 4? "I think John would be open to it, especially if he thinks four other quarterbacks besides the one he takes first overall are off the board by the 12th pick," said the source who was involved in this trade. "If five of the first 11 selections are quarterbacks, that still leaves value at other positions. But it won't be cheap to move up there, I can promise you that."

Cardinals and Ravens

These teams are very interested in the top quarterbacks in this draft as well, but now sitting at picks 15 and 16, respectively, they are in quarterback Siberia. So many needy teams already ahead of them and the odds of one of the top four kids being there when they pick are bleak at best. So many teams to try to jump in front of, perhaps it ends up making more sense to try to navigate up the board in the second round for a potential quarterback of the future. And if the Dolphins at pick 11 fall in love with one of these quarterbacks it only further complicates the scenarios. Do they punt on landing a badly needed long-term quarterback replacement or get ready to pay a heavy price by trading up? Either way, not ideal.