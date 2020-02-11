LaDainian Tomlinson explains why Philip Rivers may still decide to retire this offseason

Philip Rivers, while expressing a strong desire to play again, has not fully committed to continuing his career after he and the Chargers mutually agreed to part ways on Monday. Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback who spent each of his first 16 seasons with the Chargers, is slated to enter free agency when the NFL's new league year begins on March 18.

While Rivers believes he still has the ability to "play at a high level" for a new NFL team, one of his former teammates, Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, has his doubts about Rivers continuing his career in 2020. Tomlinson, during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, explained why he isn't sure about Rivers playing again after parting with the Chargers.

"Obviously, seeing Philip in that uniform for so long, being his teammate and knowing how much he loved the Chargers and wanted to bring a championship there, it would be weird (to see him play somewhere else), quite frankly. "But at the same time, I think, sometimes when you go to a different place, it does rejuvenate you for a couple of years... .I think Philip is in a transition where, I don't think it's a sure thing that he says, 'I'm gonna play again.' Because he moved out of San Diego and they're kind of settling in back to around the area where he's from. I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that he says, 'OK ... I think I'm gonna hang it up.' I don't know this for sure, but it just wouldn't surprise me.' "Philip wants to be a coach. He wants to coach his boys. His older son is at a position now where he probably needs dad a little bit more than before. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Philip said, 'You know what? I'm just going to go coach my son and call it a day.'"

For Rivers, his decision on whether or not to continue his career may weigh heavily on how playing would impact his family's dynamics. Rivers, who recently relocated his family to Florida, has been linked to the Buccaneers, who have not committed to Jameis Winston being their starting quarterback moving forward. Rivers has also been linked to the Colts and Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, who was Rivers' offensive coordinator in San Diego during the 2014 and '15 seasons.

While he hasn't fully committed to playing again, and while Tomlinson offered valid reasons for why he may decide to call it a career, it appears that Rivers is leaning towards playing again if the right situation presents itself.

"I do feel I have some emotional fire and passion still left," Rivers recently told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "I know I have the passion for the game that I think is going to last my lifetime. And I think I have the ability left to go play at a high level."