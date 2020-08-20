Watch Now: NFL Considering A Possible Playoff Bubble ( 2:14 )

Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La'el Collins is OK after being involved in a car crash on Thursday morning that forced him to miss practice, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Collins got cut off, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, which caused what was described as a "major crash." Gehlken reports that Collins' situation is characterized as minor.

This is a big sigh of relief for Dallas as Collins has grown to be a key piece along the offensive line ever since the club plucked the 27-year-old off the undrafted free agent market back in 2015. Collins has started in all but one of his 62 games played in the NFL since coming into the league, including 15 contests last season (all of which were at right tackle). The 6-foot-4, 323 pounder took a leap in 2019, providing strong play in pass protection, allowing just two sacks and 26 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Collins, who inked a five-year extension with Dallas nearly a year ago, also received the third-highest run-blocking grade by PFF among tackles.

Even with Collins' unordinary circumstance subtracted from the equation, Dallas' offensive line has been beaten up a bit over the course of training camp. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith walked off the practice field on Thursday due to an apparent injury but is said to be "fine," according to the NFL Network. Tackles Cam Erving and Brandon Knight have also missed time to start camp.