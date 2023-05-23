The Baltimore Ravens held their first OTA practice on Monday, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present. However, on Tuesday he reported to the team, a day before they hold their next round of voluntary workouts on Wednesday, per ESPN.

Of course, the 2019 NFL MVP signed a five-year deal worth $260 million, which includes $185 million guaranteed, last month. Jackson's new AAV of $52 million makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jackson averaged 186.8 passing yards per contest and recorded 17 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games played in 2022. He went 8-4 as the starter before suffering a PCL injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season. The Ravens still went 10-7, making the playoffs as a wild card.

More attention is likely given to Jackson being present at OTAs because the Ravens will be installing a new offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia for the past three seasons, and is coming off two straight national championships.

With Greg Roman out and Monken in, many are expecting the Ravens to pass the ball a bit more in 2023. Baltimore prepared for this by adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.