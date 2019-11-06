Lamar Jackson believes Ravens are 'going to see' Tom Brady, Patriots in playoffs

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens able to beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football over the weekend, but Lamar Jackson and company were able to have their way with what was labeled by many to be a historic defense. While it's only natural to pat yourself on the back after a performance like that, Jackson isn't doing so.

In a very Patriot-like manner, he was looking at New England as just another opponent and really wasn't letting the allure of Bill Belichick's dynasty impact him. While appearing on Showtime's Inside the NFL, Jackson talked about what was going through his mind while facing the Patriots and even predicted that there's another battle coming with Tom Brady's crew.

"When I was on the field, it wasn't hitting me," Jackson said of squaring off with such a decorated franchise, via NFL.com. "I'm trying to compete. When I touch that field, my goal is to come out with victories and that's what I wanted to do.

"Like I said, I didn't care who I was playing against, you know? Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s, six Super Bowls, 20 years doing it, the guy's still playing like he's a second-year player, a third-year player like he's a young guy in the league and still you can't take nothing from him. It was crazy.

"I know we're going to see him again, so we've just got to prepare."

With the Ravens not scheduled to play the Patriots again during the regular season, Jackson is clearly pegging that potential future matchup to be in the postseason. Currently, New England is still the No. 1 seed in the conference at 8-1 and Baltimore is also looking at a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. If that holds, another head-to-head matchup would only take place in the AFC Championship Game.

For the Pats, that's a game they've been in for the previous eight years. The Ravens, meanwhile, haven't been in that spot since defeating New England during the 2012 season. Such a contest would take place at Gillette Stadium as long as New England hangs on to the No. 1 seed in the conference.

That would prove to be a much more difficult task for Jackson's offense, but the second-year quarterback was able to snap New England's streak of 20 straight wins against QBs age 24 or younger, so anything seems possible when he goes under center.