Lamar Jackson seemed off in January's AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It appears, based on Jackson's recent comments, that there was a reason why the Ravens quarterback and two-time league MVP wasn't himself that day.

Jackson apparently had physical limitations that day, preventing him from being his typical dual-threat self. While he still managed to run for 54 yards, Jackson ran the ball just eight times, fumbled the ball once and sacked four times. He also threw just one touchdown, was picked off once, completed just 54.1 percent of his throws and directed just two scoring drives in Baltimore's 17-10 defeat.

"How I'm feeling right now, wish I was feeling like this, body wise, in the AFC Championship," Jackson told the Washington Post in June in an article published just ahead of Thursday night's rematch with Kansas City. "We would have won the game. I would have been able to move around for my guys. With me just hurting and can't move, I know if my legs were good, we would have won that shit. We wouldn't have even had to throw the ball. F--- throwing the ball."

Is Jackson right? If he was physically compromised, it's safe to assume the game would have gone differently if Jackson was healthier. That being said, it's hard to say the Ravens would have won even if Jackson was healthier, given the fact the Chiefs have a pretty good quarterback of their own in Patrick Mahomes, who has made a habit out of finding ways to win playoff games regardless of the circumstance.

Jackson can't change the outcome of January's game, but he can extract some measure of payback Thursday night against a Chiefs team trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. A win would also be a statement of sorts for Jackson, who despite his individual success is still sometimes overlooked when the game's best quarterbacks are discussed.