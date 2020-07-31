Watch Now: Lamar Jackson Makes Case For Ravens To Sign Antonio Brown ( 1:20 )

Lamar Jackson made it clear he's 100 percent healthy entering Baltimore Ravens training camp, one that will be unlike any other in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson took a different approach to avoid the virus, living the life of a famous "Seinfeld" character -- who was the center of one of the most popular episodes in the show's history.

"I'm not really with anyone outside of my guys here," Jackson said, via Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated. "I feel like I've done a pretty good job so far, because all the tests came back negative. I didn't have any coronavirus – not one tick in me. I think I've done a great job of quarantining. I'm going to keep it that way. I'm the new 'Bubble Boy,' so that's what it is."

For those unfamiliar with "Seinfeld," the "Bubble Boy" was a character featured in Season 4. The boy's name, Donald, lives in a plastic bubble which creates a germ-free sterile environment because of his immune deficiency. Donald is quarantined in the bubble, which is his way of life.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 66.1 YDs 3127 TD 36 INT 6 YD/Att 7.8 View Profile

Jackson lived in a bubble, but not to the extent of the "Bubble Boy." He stayed in his home during quarantine most of the time, aside from a video that showed him being tackled by a wave runner in June. The Ravens quarterback is ready to embark on repeating as league MVP and winning the Super Bowl, which would emulate the path of Patrick Mahomes in Year 3 (Mahomes didn't win MVP last year but had an excellent postseason and won Super Bowl MVP).

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got a kick of Jackson's "Bubble Boy" joke.

"I happened to watch the Seinfeld episode just in the last couple weeks – the 'Bubble Boy' episode, right? Awesome episode," Harbaugh said. "I think he was just being humorous about that and having fun with it, but I think what he is trying to probably say – and all of our guys, I really hope they feel this way – (it's) a big responsibility for all of us to take care of ourselves and to protect ourselves and one another and our families.

"Just like everybody is trying to do in the country, I hope. And that's what we are responsible to do. We want to win. We want to play these games, and that's a big part of how we go ahead and do it, so heck yeah, applause to Lamar for making that point in his way."