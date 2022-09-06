The deadline for the the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson to reach a contract extension is just a few days away. With Jackson's self-imposed deadline of getting a deal done before Week 1 of the regular season looming, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't have any new updates that a deal was close.

"There's nothing that I'm aware of; it's been football, football, football for players and coaches," Harbaugh said Monday. "That's kind of where we're at. My interactions with Lamar have been all football, and he's been focused and locked in on that 100%, from a football standpoint.

"So, that's kind of where we're at, and personally I don't really have anything to add that I know of."

Jackson is under contract with the Ravens this season, playing on a fifth-year rookie option for $23,016,000. Quarterback contracts have been hefty this offseason, starting with Deshaun Watson getting $230 million guaranteed followed by Kyler Murray getting an average annual salary of $46.1 million a season. Russell Wilson was the latest to sign a massive extension, earning a $49 million average annual salary with the Denver Broncos with $165 million guaranteed.

The lone update Jackson -- who represents himself -- revealed on his contract talks was that the Ravens did not offer him $250 million guaranteed last week. How much Baltimore actually offered Jackson is unknown.

Despite the contract talks, Harbaugh remains confident the contract won't be a distraction. Jackson won't let it be one.

"The thing about this whole process is … you don't hear conflicting reports, you don't hear any kind of back and forth because everyone is just telling you the truth. It is what it is. Lamar has said he's focused on the season, he's under contract, he's going to have the best season he can have," Harbaugh said. "He's hopeful to get a new contract; we're hopeful to get him a new contract. But all the rest of it is business.

"There's nothing other than coming to something that's mutually agreeable. That's the way that all of these deals are done. So, obviously, I'm very hopeful, and I know everyone is really hopeful to get it done. But the focus remains on the football. Lamar's that way, coaches and players are all that way. That's what we're looking at."