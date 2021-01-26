Lamar Jackson has redefined the quarterback position, and now he is set to become the highest-paid signal-caller in NFL history. That's the way the business works in the NFL world for top quarterbacks, whose deals alter the course of the franchise as the price keeps going up.

Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract (not counting the fifth-year option for first-round draft picks), so an extension is coming. The biggest question regarding the Baltimore Ravens franchise is not if Jackson gets the extension, but when? That may come sooner than you think.

"There is certainly a chance of that," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said to reporters Monday on the possibility of a Jackson contract extension this offseason. "I will be talking with Lamar [Jackson] probably within the next 10 days or so. He's down in Florida, but we've got a great relationship. He's got a great relationship with this organization.

"He's a very easy person to talk to, and certainly deserves a contract. He has played phenomenal football over the last couple of years, and our intention – and my intention – is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years."

The Ravens committing to Jackson is not a surprise, considering all he's done in the NFL in his first three seasons. Here's the long list of achievements Jackson has accomplished thus far:

Fastest quarterback to reach 30 career victories (37 starts).

First quarterback in NFL history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Only the second quarterback with consecutive seasons with 25-plus touchdown passes and five-plus rushing touchdowns (Deshaun Watson)

Fastest quarterback in league history to 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards (35 games). First quarterback to have 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in his first three seasons.

Only quarterback to have 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 passing yards in a season (2019).

Third quarterback in NFL history to have 35-plus touchdown passes and seven-plus rushing touchdowns in a season (Steve Young, Cam Newton).

Most games with two-plus passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards in a player's first three seasons (14).

Jackson became the third-youngest player to win NFL MVP and a playoff game at 24 years and 3 days old -- only Patrick Mahomes (23 years, 117 days) and Dan Marino (23 years, 106 days) were younger. Jackson joined Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 100-yard rushing yard games in the postseason, rushing for 136 yards in the AFC wild-card win over the Tennessee Titans (third-most for a quarterback in league history) -- the first playoff win of his career.

The future for Jackson and the Ravens is incredibly bright and the franchise plans on building on the incredible amount of success they have achieved in the three years with Jackson as their quarterback. The next step for Baltimore is the Super Bowl, as Jackson certainly has the talent to get the Ravens there.