With the Ravens' season opener against the Bills just four days away, Lamar Jackson was none too interested in discussing the potential for a contract extension.

"The season's here," Jackson said during his media availability Wednesday. "I'm not worried about that. You were better off asking me that during camp. But I'm locked in. I'm ready for the season to start. That time will come."

It should be noted that Jackson didn't show any animosity or frustration during the question or his answer; rather, he had a smile on his face and was laughing along, understanding this has been a storyline for a bit.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL in April 2023. However, his $52 million annual average is now the 10th-highest in the NFL.

From the team's perspective, Jackson's cap number jumps from $43.5 million in 2024 to $74.5 million in 2026. For comparison's sake, Dak Prescott has 2025's highest cap hit at $50.5 million.

In June, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the team had begun "introductory" contract discussions with Jackson, who does not have an agent and instead represents himself. Last week, DeCosta described the discussions as "ongoing."

"I think it's good to keep these kinds of things with the players and these business things as quiet as possible," DeCosta said. "That'll continue to be the way we operate, generally speaking. I really wouldn't want to get into any specifics in regard to any of our players in their contract negotiations right now because I think it hurts the process."

DeCosta, coincidentally, made those remarks the day Baltimore made Kyle Hamilton the highest-paid safety in NFL history with a four-year, $100.4 million extension. Other players who received significant extensions/contracts to remain with Baltimore this offseason include Derrick Henry, Rashod Bateman and Ronnie Stanley.

