There may not be much, but there is some precedent to Lamar Jackson's current situation after the former MVP received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore. Jackson is the sixth quarterback who receive the non-exclusive tag since its inception 30 years ago.

Under the $32.416 million non-exclusive tag, Jackson can negotiate with other teams. Baltimore has the right to match any offer and would receive two first-round picks if it chooses not to match. Jackson and the Ravens have reached this point as the two sides continue to be too far apart as far as a long-term deal is concerned.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

As you'll see below, Jackson could become only the second quarterback to leave his team during the same offseason where he received the non-exclusive tag. All but one of the five previous quarterbacks who received the non-exclusive tag finished their career elsewhere.

Steve Young (49ers, 1993)

Steve Young was the first quarterback to receive the tag in 1993, a year after he won his first of two league MVPs. Young led the 49ers back to a second of three consecutive NFC title game that year and received a five-year, $25.5 million contract after the season. Young and the 49ers finally got over the hump the following season, as Young won both league and Super Bowl MVP after leading San Francisco to a 49-26 win over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Jim Harbaugh (Colts, 1996)

Jim Harbaugh was the next quarterback to receive the tag three years later. Fresh off of leading the Colts to a surprising AFC title game appearance, Harbaugh and the Colts ultimately came to terms on a four-year, $13 million deal before the start of the 1996 season. He helped lead the Colts back to the playoffs that season before he was dealt to the Ravens before the start of the 1998 season. (Indianapolis replaced him with that year's No. 1 overall pick, Peyton Manning.)

Drew Brees (Chargers, 2005)

Drew Brees became the first quarterback of the 21st century to receive the non-exclusive tag in 2005. Brees ultimately played under the tag, which paid him $8 million that season. While he played well for the Chargers that season, a shoulder injury sustained during San Diego's season finale likely reinforced the team's decision to move on from Brees while moving forward with Philip Rivers. Brees signed a multi-year deal with the Saints that offseason, and he retired after the 2020 season as a former Super Bowl MVP and one of the most prolific passers in league history.

Matt Cassel (Patriots, 2009)

Matt Cassel received the non-exclusive tag in 2009, a year after helping lead the Patriots to an 11-5 record after Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Less than a month after being tagged, Cassel and linebacker Mike Vrabel were traded to the Chiefs for a 2009 second-round pick. The pick was used to select defensive back Patrick Chung, who won three Super Bowls in New England while being a starter for more than a decade.

Kirk Cousins (Washington, 2016)

Kirk Cousins played two years for Washington while being tagged. He played the 2016 season after receiving the non-exclusive tag before playing the following season under the franchise tag. Finally, Cousins was able to test free agency during the 2018 offseason. He inked a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings, who signed him to a one-year, $35 million extension last offseason.

What's next for Lamar?

Despite being one of the league's top quarterbacks, Jackson has not received a lucrative contract offer from another team as of this writing. In fact, reports have come out in recent days that several franchises are not interested in the 2019 NFL MVP. (For reasons why that might be the case, click here.) If this continues, Jackson could re-open contract talks with Baltimore or simply play the 2023 season under the tag.