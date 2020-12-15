Lamar Jackson briefly exited Monday night's game against the Browns after suffering cramps. Jackson, who rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns prior to leaving the game in the fourth quarter, was replaced by Trace McSorley with the Ravens ahead by six points. The Ravens quickly fell behind without Jackson, however, as Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave the Browns the lead on a five-yard run with 6:33 left.

After nearly two full possessions on the bench, Jackson returned to the game with two minutes left. Facing a fourth-and-four on the Browns' 44-yard-line, Jackson ran to his right before hitting a wide open Marquise Brown for the go-ahead score. J.K. Dobbins, who scored a touchdown earlier in the half, converted on Baltimore's ensuing two-point try to give Baltimore a 42-35 lead with 1:51 left.

The Ravens need a win in order to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. The 9-3 Browns are hoping to gain ground on the Steelers in the race to win the AFC North.