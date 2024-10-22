The Ravens got a historic performance from Lamar Jackson on Monday Night (five touchdown passes, five incompletions) and another massive game from Derrick Henry (169 rush yards) in a 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Both players continue to put up video-game numbers that are fueling a historic start from the Ravens offense so far this season. They just might be the the most electrifying duo in NFL history. You'll see what I mean in a second.

Here's seven wild stats you need to know:

1. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to average at least 250 passing yards per game and 200 rushing yards per game in any seven-game span. We've never seen an offense beat a team through the air and on the ground like this Baltimore team.

2. Jackson is on pace to be the first player in NFL history with 4,000 pass yards and 1,000 rush yards in a season. He already owns the only season with 3,000 pass yards and 1,000 rush yards (2019).

3. Jackson is the first player to lead all qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (118.0) and rush yards (455) through Week 7 since Steve Young in 1992. He's passing and rushing as efficiently as any quarterback in the league right now, an almost unheard of combination.

4. Henry is on pace for an NFL-record 2,120 rush yards this season. The current record is 2,105 by Eric Dickerson in 1984. Henry's 873 rush yards this season are ahead of his 2020 pace (775) when he reached the 2,000-yard mark.

5. Jackson and Henry are on pace to combine for 3,225 rush yards this season. The NFL record for a duo is 2,442 by Eric Dickerson and Dwayne Crutchfield on the 1984 Rams.

6. Henry is the only player since 1970 to lead or co-lead the NFL in rush attempts (134), rushing yards (873), yards per rush (6.5) and rush touchdowns (eight) through Week 7. He has 873 rush yards on 6.5 yards per rush this year, a crazy combination of volume and efficiency. The last player to hit both marks through seven games was Jim Brown in 1963.

7. The Ravens are outrushing teams by 997 yards this season, the best margin by any team through seven games since the 1934 Chicago Bears. Baltimore leads the NFL in virtually every rushing category on both sides of the ball. Talk about dominating in the trenches.