If Dez Bryant wants to make a long anticipated NFL return, Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to give the former All-Pro wide receiver a chance. The Ravens and Bryant have been in contact for a workout, which Jackson hopes lands Dez in Baltimore.

"We've got a lot of great receivers on the team right now," Jackson said Tuesday, via the Ravens website. "It's up to the front office. I've been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He's looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we'll have to see when he gets here."

Bryant has posted plenty of on-field workout videos over the past few weeks, showcasing his skill set to NFL teams as he wishes to get back in the league. Bryant hasn't suited up for a team since 2018 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints that November, only to tear his Achilles tendon in his first practice with the team and was lost for the season. Bryant hasn't caught a pass in an NFL game since the 2017 season, his final one with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons, all with the Cowboys. He has three 1,000-yard seasons and three consecutive double-digit touchdown seasons from 2012 to 2014, leading the NFL with 16 in that 2014 season.

Making an impact in Baltimore shouldn't be difficult for Bryant, as he seeks to become a veteran presence amongst a young wide receiver group that includes Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. If Bryant were to sign with the Ravens, he would be competing with Chris Moore, Willie Snead, and 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay for snaps.

That's fine with Bryant, who just wants the chance to catch passes from Jackson. Safe to say Dez is a fan.

"He's the man," Bryant said, via TMZ. "Hell yeah. I've been rooting for Lamar since his Louisville days. Anybody that knows me knows that."