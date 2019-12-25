Lamar Jackson gives his offensive linemen Rolexes to thank them for his record-breaking season
Jackson set several NFL records with the help of the big guys up front, so he paid them back
Lamar Jackson smashed all kinds of records this season on his way to likely being awarded the league's MVP trophy. Jackson set the all-time record for rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 yards and rush for at least 1,000 yards in the same season. He became the first player to throw at least 35 touchdown passes and rush for at least 650 yards in the same season. He also became the youngest player ever to throw 35 touchdown passes, period.
Along the way, Jackson obviously had some help. The Baltimore offensive line was one of the best in the NFL this season, ranking third in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Line Yards (which assigns credit to the offensive line in the run game as a percentage of yards gained per carry) and sixth in Adjusted Sack Rate (which adjusts sack rate and intentional grounding penalties for down, distance, and opponent).
To thank them for all their hard work, Jackson gifted each of his offensive linemen a Rolex, as the Ravens' official Twitter account helpfully showed us on Christmas Eve.
"We're really grateful for that guy," guard Bradley Bozeman told ESPN.com. "I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have -- by leaps and bounds."
Bozeman apparently was not the only Ravens lineman who once had a faux Rolex and now has the real thing. Tackle Orlando Brown fits that description, too. "He took care of us," Brown said. "I got one Rollie and it's from Japan. I bought it in college and it cost $200. I appreciate the gift." (Note: We're just assuming that a $200 Rolex was probably not authentic.)
The Ravens obviously still have plenty of work to do over the next month or so, but many of their guys will get to enjoy a nice, relaxing day off on Sunday, because the team has already clinched the No. 1 seed. If they play as well during the playoffs as they did throughout the regular season, we'll be seeing a whole lot more of them in January and February.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Lynch's first presser lasts 12 seconds
Beast Mode wished everyone happy holidays and then quickly exited stage right
-
Week 17 picks: ATS, straight up
Lock in these winners for Week 17, and check out our score predictions for every single game
-
Rookie power rankings: White rising
The rookie defensive front seven class will likely produce multiple future All-Pros
-
NFL's 2019 Super team: Under the cap
Breaking down all 53 players on our ultimate 53-man roster, taking into account salary cap...
-
Winovich pays off hometown lunch fees
Chase Winovich is using his platform to give back
-
Prospects to watch in Independence Bowl
The Bulldogs are matched up with college football royalty
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game