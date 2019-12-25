Lamar Jackson gives his offensive linemen Rolexes to thank them for his record-breaking season

Lamar Jackson smashed all kinds of records this season on his way to likely being awarded the league's MVP trophy. Jackson set the all-time record for rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 yards and rush for at least 1,000 yards in the same season. He became the first player to throw at least 35 touchdown passes and rush for at least 650 yards in the same season. He also became the youngest player ever to throw 35 touchdown passes, period.

Along the way, Jackson obviously had some help. The Baltimore offensive line was one of the best in the NFL this season, ranking third in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Line Yards (which assigns credit to the offensive line in the run game as a percentage of yards gained per carry) and sixth in Adjusted Sack Rate (which adjusts sack rate and intentional grounding penalties for down, distance, and opponent).

To thank them for all their hard work, Jackson gifted each of his offensive linemen a Rolex, as the Ravens' official Twitter account helpfully showed us on Christmas Eve.

"We're really grateful for that guy," guard Bradley Bozeman told ESPN.com. "I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have -- by leaps and bounds."

Bozeman apparently was not the only Ravens lineman who once had a faux Rolex and now has the real thing. Tackle Orlando Brown fits that description, too. "He took care of us," Brown said. "I got one Rollie and it's from Japan. I bought it in college and it cost $200. I appreciate the gift." (Note: We're just assuming that a $200 Rolex was probably not authentic.)

The Ravens obviously still have plenty of work to do over the next month or so, but many of their guys will get to enjoy a nice, relaxing day off on Sunday, because the team has already clinched the No. 1 seed. If they play as well during the playoffs as they did throughout the regular season, we'll be seeing a whole lot more of them in January and February.