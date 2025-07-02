The Baltimore Ravens made a splash in free agency and strengthened their wide receiver unit with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time All-Pro standout is a new weapon for Lamar Jackson, who said after his first few practice sessions with Hopkins that the Ravens' acquisition brings a different element to an already fearsome group.

Hopkins joined the squad in March on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Even at age 33 and on the heels of a down year, he could be an affordable difference-maker when he slots into the lineup as another proven option alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

"He is different," Jackson said, per ESPN. "He caught the ball so smoothly and got up [easily]. I don't even think he put his other hand on the ground to get up; he just caught the ball and just started [running]. That's some super vet type of stuff. It's just dope to have him [here], and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year."

The five touchdowns Hopkins accumulated last season were his second-fewest since 2016. Still, he proved capable of being an impact player late in his career as he caught 56 passes in a season he split with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He was far more productive in the Chiefs' prolific offense than the Titans' mediocre unit and played his best football of the year in the second half of the campaign.

In the best years of his career, Hopkins was the go-to target in his Houston and Arizona offenses. He peaked at 115 catches (once with each team) and at 1,572 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those days as one of the NFL's top receivers are behind him, but Hopkins could still perform above replacement level with the Ravens as a tertiary option in the receiving corps.

The fit in Baltimore is also mutually beneficial in that Hopkins is a needed addition to the offense and the Ravens give him an opportunity to compete for his first Super Bowl. He fell just short of a championship last season when he helped the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl with three postseason catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. It was his first playoff trip since 2019 with the Texans.

"He's been in big games before," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "He's made plays in the big games. He knows how to make plays. There's not going to be any situation that's going to be too big for him."