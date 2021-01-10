Lamar Jackson found another way into the NFL history books with the second-longest touchdown run in NFL playoff history by a quarterback, a 48-yard run late in the second quarter that put the Baltimore Ravens into a tie game with the Tennessee Titans.

Colin Kaepernick has the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in NFL playoff history, a 56-yard run against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round in 2013, when Kaepernick was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Jackson and Kaepernick are two of the four quarterbacks to run for over 100 yards in a playoff game (Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb are the others). Jackson rushed for 143 yards in last year's AFC divisional playoff loss to the Titans while Kaepernick holds the playoff record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 181 in 2013, and he also had 130 in a the 2014 NFC Championship game loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson is the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons in NFL history. He is responsible for three of the fastest seven plays by a quarterback this season (per NFL Next Gen Stats) -- reaching a top speed of 20.52 miles per hour on this 48-yard touchdown run (seventh-fastest in the NFL this year by a quarterback).

