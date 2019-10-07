Lamar Jackson helps photographer up after colliding with her on sidelines during Steelers game

The NFL sideline is often a dangerous place to be standing during a game, especially for those watching without a helmet or pads to protect them. With players being shoved out of bounds or falling into the sidelines after a catch and with the decently large individuals often unable to stop their momentum, crashes are bound to happen.

One of these unfortunate collisions happened on Sunday during the Baltimore Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came to the rescue of the person he crashed into.

Lamar Jackson: Good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/UvMHxvNHEh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 6, 2019

To the rest of the NFL: Take note.

Jackson bumped into a photographer on the sideline after a play, knocking the camera equipment out of her hands and pushing her to the ground. Rather than just walk away, Jackson stuck around to help the photog out and made sure she wasn't hurt. Another photographer was also seen helping pick up the camera.

The woman involved in the collision did not appear to be injured, but may wake up with a few bruises after that hit.

The Ravens went on to beat their divisional opponent 26-23, putting them at 3-2 and the struggling Steelers at 1-4. Baltimore currently in first place in the AFC North.