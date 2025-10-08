Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his first game due to injury since 2022 last week, as he sat out the Ravens' 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans with a hamstring issue. Jackson did not practice all week, and it's still unknown when he will return to the lineup.

Jackson's status for the Ravens' Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is "very much in doubt, " according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport reports it seems like an uphill climb for Jackson to play, especially with Baltimore's bye coming in Week 7. The first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday afternoon.

It could be Cooper Rush under center for Baltimore again on Sunday. Against the Texans, he completed 14 of 20 passes for 179 yards and three interceptions, as the Ravens were out-gained, 417 total yards to 207 total yards.

In his four games played this season, Jackson completed 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Ravens with and without Lamar Jackson as starter



With Jackson Without Jackson Win-Loss 65-26 4-10 Points per game 29.1 16.1 Yards per game 389.0 300.5

The Ravens are 1-4 for the first time since 2015. Only four teams in NFL history made the playoffs after a 1-5 start, with the last team being the 2020 Washington Commanders. Despite Baltimore's horrific start, the Ravens are still favored to win the AFC North.

Baltimore has more issues than just its star quarterback's health, as this defense struggled to stop both the run and the pass. The Ravens have been out-scored 81-30 over the last two weeks, and are looking to avoid becoming the second team in NFL history to allow four passing touchdowns with zero interceptions in three straight games when Matthew Stafford comes to town.