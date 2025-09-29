Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday's loss to the Chiefs midway through the third quarter with an injury and did not return following a sack.

There was discussion after the game that Jackson was ready to go back on the field in the fourth quarter, but Baltimore resisted the risk of further injury with a multi-possession deficit. Harbaugh shot that down.

"There was no way he was going to go back in the game, the injury precluded it," Harbaugh said. "During the game, you're really just playing the next series as a coach, but there was no way he was going to go back in the game. The way I know Lamar, if he could've gone into the game, he would've ... that's how he is. I can assure you he would not have been able to go back in the game under any circumstance."

Jackson did not play in the fourth quarter after Cooper Rush believed him. The Ravens turned it over on downs twice before Justice Hill's 71-yard touchdown run after following the two-minute warning.

By that time, the game was already out of hand with Baltimore trailing, 37-20, the eventual final score.

Baltimore's next three games come against the Texans, Rams and Bears with an open date included.

"The three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure," Harbaugh said. "That's just the hand we've been dealt, but it doesn't really matter. We've got to win the next game. Then, once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. That's what we've got to do big-picture-wise."

In four starts, Jackson registered 869 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception. He also has 166 yards rushing and a score.