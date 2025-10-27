After missing three straight games, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is expected to play next week against the Miami Dolphins. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he is confident the two-time MVP will be back on the field for the Thursday night game.

"I feel very confident about it. We'll expect him to be out there Thursday night," Harbaugh said.

Jackson initially suffered the hamstring injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28 and has not played since.

There was some hope Jackson would be able to start their Week 8 game after he was listed as a full participant and had a game designation of "questionable" on the Friday before their game against the Chicago Bears. One day before the game, the Ravens made a correction, saying Jackson was actually a limited participant and was "out" for the game. Harbaugh called the situation an honest mistake.

Without Jackson last week, the Ravens started Tyler Huntley over Cooper Rush, who started two games in No. 8's absence, and Baltimore went on to win 30-16 at home.

In his first four starts this year, Jackson had a career-high 71.6% completion percentage for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He also had 166 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Overall, the Ravens have struggled without Jackson at the helm. They sit at 2-5, third place in the AFC North.