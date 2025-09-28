The injury woes continue for the Baltimore Ravens. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson exited late in the third quarter of his team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

Veteran backup Cooper Rush entered the game for the Ravens as they trailed 30-13 at the start of the fourth quarter. Jackson suffered the apparent injury when Chiefs edge rusher George Karlaftis sacked him for a loss of two yards at Kansas City's 14-yard line. The sequence led to a 32-yard field goal from Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop.

Jackson was able to walk off the field under his own power, but broadcast cameras caught him throwing his helmet on the sideline and sitting on the bench as Rush took control of the offense. Prior to exiting the game, Jackson completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 147 yards and one touchdown with one interceptions. He also rushed for 48 yards on six carries and lost a fumble.

Jackson is the fourth significant injury that the Ravens have seen as they're in danger of dropping to 1-3. Baltimore lost starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and a pair of Pro Bowlers in linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf). Former first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins was also carted off the field in the fourth quarter.