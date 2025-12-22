BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a back injury late in the first half of the Ravens' Week 16 "Sunday Night Football" game against the New England Patriots. He went back to the locker room with Baltimore training staffers, and the team ruled him questionable to return.

Jackson, 28, took a knee to the back while going down on a run and left the field. Tyler Huntley took over for one play, and the Ravens kicked a field goal on the next snap after that to tie the game, 10-10. Huntley played the Ravens' final drive of the half as well.

Jackson has dealt with a plethora of injuries all season. He suffered a hamstring strain in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed three games, returning in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. However, he has only had one full week of practice since then due to knee, ankle and toe ailments. He also dealt with an illness this week.

Jackson's rushing production has fallen off steadily this season, especially in the wake of the hamstring injury and the injuries that followed. Entering Week 16, he is averaging 30.3 rushing yards per game this season, by far a career low. His 5.5 rushes per game are also on pace to be a career low.

As of Jackson's back injury, Ravens (7-7) are 1.5 games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) in the AFC North. Baltimore has a 20% chance to make the playoffs, per SportsLine.