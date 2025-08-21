Lamar Jackson did not practice on Thursday after leaving practice early on Wednesday. A teammate stepped on the star QB's foot and caused enough of an issue that Jackson left the Ravens' practice 40 minutes early. A team spokesperson said following practice on Wednesday that Jackson was fine.

Jackson stayed in a few plays after he was knocked to the ground, but was seen headed to the team's training facility shortly thereafter while being flanked by several members of the medical staff. Several Ravens, including offensive coordinator Todd Monken and receiver Tylan Wallace, didn't see what happened regarding Jackson.

"I was thinking like, 'Oh, he's probably just resting his arm or something like that,'" Wallace said after practice. "Obviously, we'll keep him in our prayers and everything and hope he's doing great. But with Lamar being Lamar, he'll be back before we know it."

Predicting when each NFL team will lose its first game: Steelers outlast almost everyone, Eagles fall early John Breech

Jackson isn't the only notable NFL quarterback who has been knocked to the ground during training camp. Fellow AFC North quarterback Joe Burrow was recently knocked down after getting hit by rookie Shemar Stewart. Stewart's hit caused a brief skirmish between the Bengals' offense and defense.

A two-time league MVP, Jackson is one of the NFL's most productive and explosive players. Last year, Jackson led the NFL in touchdown-interception ratio and overall passer rating. In addition to throwing a career-high 41 touchdowns, Jackson also ran for 915 yards and four touchdowns while leading the NFL with a 6.6 yards per carry average.