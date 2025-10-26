While he didn't play Sunday, Lamar Jackson was still a main topic of conversation following the Baltimore Ravens' must-win over the Chicago Bears for multiple reasons.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he is hoping that his two-time MVP quarterback is able to face the Dolphins in Miami last week after he missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Harbaugh also addressed Baltimore changing Jackson's practice status this past Friday from a full to limited participant. An NFL spokesperson said that the league plans to look further into the matter.

Regarding the practice report gaffe, Harbaugh acknowledged the team made an honest mistake while adding that he does not get involved in injury designations.

On Sunday, Baltimore got its first win of the season without Jackson, who led Baltimore to its only previous win this season back in Week 2. In Jackson's absence, Baltimore received a stellar performance Sunday from backup and former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley.

Huntley, who was briefly out of football this summer after failing to make the Browns' initial 53-man roster, went 17 of 22 for 186 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears. He was also Baltimore's second-leading rusher with 53 yards on eight carries.

Sunday's win gave Baltimore a stay of execution in the AFC North race. Baltimore gained ground on second-place Cincinnati, who were upset Sunday by the New York Jets. The Ravens also moved ahead of last place Cleveland, who fell to 2-6 after getting whiplashed Sunday by the Patriots.