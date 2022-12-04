Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter. After being looked at in the medical tent, Jackson departed to the locker room and was initially ruled as questionable before the team ultimately decided to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the afternoon.

Following the Ravens 10-9 win, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson's injury is not believed to be season ending and it is more "days to weeks" and not a more substantial amount of time he could be sidelined. NFL Media reported that initial tests show that Jackson is dealing with a knee sprain, but will undergo an MRI on Monday to specifically come down with a diagnosis.

"It's a knee, but not a season-ending type of knee," Harbaugh said. "We'll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it's going to be. ... We'll see if he can go back this week. If not, he'll be [back] sometime after that shortly."

Before going out, Jackson was 3 for 4 for 11 yards with the Broncos up 3-0 in the second quarter. In his place, Tyler Huntley was able to steer the ship and lead Baltimore to its eighth win of the season to move to 8-4. He completed 27 of his 32 throws for 187 yards passing and an interception. Huntley also rushed 10 times for 41 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

If Jackson is slated to miss time, Huntley would be the likely candidate to start in his place. Huntley started four games for the Ravens last season and the club went 1-3 over that stretch.

Next week, the Ravens will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. After that, they'll be in Cleveland taking on the Browns in Week 15.