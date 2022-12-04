Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Broncos after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter. Backup Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson at quarterback.

Jackson went into the medical tent for further evaluation after taking a sack, then went into the locker room. The extent of the injury is not yet known. He was initially ruled questionable to return, then shut down for the remainder of the contest.

Before going out, Jackson was 3 for 4 for 11 yards with the Broncos up 3-0 in the second quarter.

Jackson has a completion percentage of 62.1 this season, going 200-for-322 with 2,231 yards, 17 touchdowns, 7 interceptions with a passer rating of 91.3.