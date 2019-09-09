Lamar Jackson joined an elite group of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks with Week 1 performance
Jackson's all-time great performance in Week 1 didn't go unnoticed
Lamar Jackson certainly proved to the NFL he can play quarterback at the professional level. As good as Jackson was for the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, he may never have a performance as he had in Week 1 for the rest of his career. And if he does, the NFL should be scared of what's to come.
Jackson became the second quarterback in franchise history with 300 yards and five touchdowns in a game (Joe Flacco was the other) as the Ravens set franchise records for points (59), yards (643), and margin of victory (49) in the win. He was the first player with at least five passing touchdowns in a season opener since Peyton Manning (2013).
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson became the first quarterback to throw four touchdowns in his first 10 attempts of a season since Jeff Kemp in 1987. He's the youngest player to have a perfect passer rating in league history.
Jackson became the seventh quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, five touchdowns and a perfect passer rating (158.3) in a single game in NFL History. The list of quarterbacks Jackson joined in this category, five won a Super Bowl and all six played in it.
QBs with at least 300 Pass Yds., 5 TDs and a perfect passer rating in a single game in NFL History:
Lamar Jackson (2019)
Ben Roethlisberger (2018)
Jared Goff (2018)
Nick Foles (2013)
Drew Brees (2009)
Tom Brady (2007)
Peyton Manning (2003)
Through Sunday's games, Jackson leads the NFL in touchdown passes, interception percentage, yards per attempt, adjusted yards per attempt, quarterback rating and net yards gained per pass attempt.
"He's definitely better," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, via the Ravens website. "He was a rookie last year. He didn't practice much throughout the course of the year. So he's had a chance to be with the No. 1 offense on a daily basis and he did a great job with it.
"He's going to have to get going to set that [rushing] record. I think I bet the over on that."
To put a cherry on top of his breakout game, Jackson had the perfect line when asked about his passing performance in Week 1.
