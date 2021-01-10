Lamar Jackson silenced a lot of his critics with his first playoff victory Sunday, joining a pair of quarterbacks who lay claim to being two of the best to ever suit up. Jackson joined Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to capture an MVP award and win a playoff game by their age-23 season (Jackson turned 24 this past week, but the 2020 season counts as his age-23 season since he was 23 years old in Week 1 of the regular season).

Jackson finished 17 of 24 for 179 yards with no touchdowns and one interception for a 74.8 passer rating in the win -- while rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens erased a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Tennessee Titans 20-13. Since starting 1 for 3 for 7 yards with an interception (and Baltimore down 10-0), Jackson went 16 for 21 for 172 yards with a 99.7 rating and had 14 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson joined Colin Kaepernick as the only two quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to rush for 100+ yards and a rushing touchdown in a playoff game and also is the second quarterback to have two 100-yard rushing games in the postseason (Kaepernick is the other). Jackson and Kaepernick have four of the six 100-yard rushing games in the playoffs. His 48-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter was the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in playoff history, behind Kaepernick's 56-yard rushing touchdown in the 2012 playoffs against the Green Bay Packers (NFC divisional round).

Jackson also had his first 10-point comeback in his NFL career (he was 0-6 previously when trailing by 10 points).