JuJu Smith-Schuster said all along that he wanted to stay in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster's actions matched his words, as the veteran received has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers. The deal will allow the Steelers to sign Smith-Schuster to a long-term deal in 2022, when the team has the cap room to do so.

Smith-Schuster turned down several enticing offers to remain in Pittsburgh. The Eagles reportedly offered him a multiyear deal, while the Chiefs reportedly offered Smith-Schuster a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. The Ravens, the Steelers' biggest rival, offered Smith-Schuster a one-year, $9.5 million deal plus $3.5 million in incentives, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Ravens players that made a personal pitch to Smith-Schuster to join their team included quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey and Smith-Schuster exchanged pleasantries on Twitter shortly after news broke of Smith-Schuster remaining in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster's return means that Ben Roethlisberger will have his full complement of receivers back for what could be his final season. Along with Smith-Schuster, fellow receivers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington are under contract for 2021. The Steelers enjoyed one of the league's best passing attacks during the first three quarters of the 2020 season. Dropped passes and a lack of a running back contributed to Pittsburgh winning just one of its final six games. The Steelers will look to strengthen their running game during the draft. They recently addressed their offensive line by re-signing center J.C. Hassenauer and tackle Zach Banner. Pittsburgh also signed center/guard B.J. Finney, who spent his first five seasons with the Steelers before signing with Seattle last March.

With Smith-Schuster staying put, the Ravens will continue their quest for a veteran receiver and have reportedly reached out to former Lion Kenny Golladay. Baltimore's other options include Sammy Watkins, Antonio Brown, and T.Y. Hilton, among others. The Ravens had internal discussions about signing Brown last summer before ultimately deciding against it. Brown eventually signed with the Buccaneers, where he helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV. Jackson wanted the Ravens to sign Brown then, and there's no reason to think that he would not welcome the former All-Pro receiver to Baltimore now.