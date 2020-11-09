Lamar Jackson is certainly not a favorite to defend his MVP title, nor is he even in the race through eight games. Jackson has repeatedly said that his goal is to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and -- despite his stats falling off from last season -- the Baltimore Ravens are on their way to another postseason berth with a chance to reach the title game for the first time in eight seasons.

The Ravens keep winning games, and sit in second place in the AFC North. Jackson isn't tearing up defenses like he did a season ago, but he's still 7-2 as a starter this season -- tying Dan Marino for the best record through 30 starts at 25-5. Marino won his 30th career start, but lost his 31st -- so Jackson actually has an opportunity to surpass him next week.

Jackson entered Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts 0-6 in games which the Ravens trailed at halftime. Baltimore finally changed that, winning a game in which the Ravens trailed at halftime -- the first of Jackson's career and the first for the Ravens in their last 20 games.

"I mean, we always hear about it in the press and stuff how we never came back and stuff like that, so it's good, I guess," Jackson said on the comeback victory. "We want to win every game. We don't want to be behind during the game, but it is what it is, and we came out with the victory. It's pretty good. It shows what our team is made of."

The Ravens haven't won a game when trailing at halftime since Week 10 of the 2016 season, which was the longest such streak in the league. Since Week 11 of the 2016 season -- including the postseason -- Baltimore is 38-1 when leading at halftime and 1-20 when trailing after 30 minutes -- the lone victory coming Sunday.

"I think they understood the gravity of the win," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "I think they understood how tough that win was, and know they feel good about it. They're going to be proud of that one. We're going to be proud of that win because of the team that we beat, the environment and the circumstances of the game and where our team is at."

Jackson completed all 10 of his passes in the second half, throwing for 119 yards despite not having a touchdown nor an interception. He did most of his damage running the football in the final 30 minutes, rushing for 43 yards and a score. The Ravens defense held the Colts scoreless in the second half while scoring 17 unanswered points.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 62.9 YDs 1513 TD 12 INT 4 YD/Att 7.1 View Profile

Jackson downplayed matching Marino's historic mark through 30 starts, but Harbaugh didn't. The Ravens believe in their quarterback, even if his passing numbers aren't what many expected them to be at this point in the season.

"I think that's really something, you know, wow," Harbaugh said. "Lamar will tell you it's a team, it's a team effort, and I think the team will tell you, you couldn't win those games without Lamar. He's our guy, we're with him, we're with him all the way, 100 percent. We've got his back, we believe in him, love him.

"You're going to have critics in this league, you're going to have critics in life. That's part of it. He understands that he's really good about that, all of our guys are so that part of it kind of doesn't really matter but that accomplishment -- that accomplishment is pretty amazing and shout out to Dan Marino."