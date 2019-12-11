Lamar Jackson nears all-time quarterback rushing record: Here are the five greatest mobile QBs ever

Lamar Jackson is in the midst of a historic season. Last weekend he became just the second quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Michael Vick, and when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the New York Jets on Thursday, Jackson has a chance to surpass Vick for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

Jackson (1,017 rushing yards) is just 23 yards away from passing Vick (1,039) for the record. Given that Jackson is averaging 78.2 rushing yards per game, there's a good chance he breaks Vick's mark this week.

Jackson is on pace to rush for 1,252 yards on the season. He is currently ninth in the NFL in rushing and leads the league with 6.7 yards per carry. Let's not forget Jackson has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,677 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions, having a 109.2 passer rating. He leads the league in touchdown passes and touchdown percentage.

As Jackson is set to eclipse this historic feat, it's time to take a look at the greatest mobile quarterbacks in NFL history. Jackson deserves to be in this conversation already (as you can see below), though he hasn't yet played two full seasons.

1. Michael Vick

Vick never won a Super Bowl, nor was he a proficient passer for the majority of his career, but there was no quarterback as dynamic as him when he tucked the football and ran. Vick holds the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109) and is the first quarterback to have 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He also holds three of the top 10 seasons for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, leading the NFL in yards per carry five times.

Vick completed just 56.2 percent of his passes for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions for an 80.4 passer rating in 13 seasons, but his ability to change a game with his scrambling ability made him a highlight reel every week.

2. Randall Cunningham

They called Cunningham "The Ultimate Highlight" for a reason. Cunningham transcended the quarterback position as the most dangerous player on the field, which he needed to be lining up behind the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line in the late 1980s. Cunningham finished as the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,928) when he retired in 2001 and is currently tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (35).

Cunningham's best season was in 1990, when he completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 3,466 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 91.6 passer rating. He also had 118 carries for 942 yards and five touchdowns. One of the best deep-ball quarterbacks of his era, Cunningham finished with 29,979 yards, 207 touchdowns and 134 interceptions for an 81.5 passer rating in 16 seasons. Cunningham made four Pro Bowls, was a three-time All Pro and won the Bert Bell Award as player of the year three times.

3. Steve Young

Young was a great passing quarterback, but many forget the 49ers legend was just as dynamic when he ran the football. Young only ran for over 500 yards in a season once, but is fourth all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback (4,239) and second in touchdowns (43). The 49ers used to have specific play designs for Young in his early days so he could run with the ball in his hands, adding another weapon on the field. He also was a different mold of quarterback than pocket passer Joe Montana, making teams rapidly adjust their game plan when Young filled in for Montana.

Young was an excellent passer, one of the past of the 1990s. He led the league in completion percentage five times, touchdowns four times, yards per attempt five times, and passer rating six times. Young finished his 15-year career completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 33,124 yards, 232 touchdowns and 107 interceptions for an 96.8 passer rating, which was the NFL's all-time best rating when he retired. He also threw six touchdown passes in Super Bowl XXIX, made seven Pro Bowls and was a first team All-Pro three times.

Newton is the best mobile quarterback this decade, setting numerous records on his way towards becoming one of the best mobile quarterbacks ever. Newton is third all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback (4,806) despite only playing nine years in the league, and his 58 rushing touchdowns are already the most by a quarterback all-time. In Newton's rookie season (2011), he set the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 14, a year which he led the league in yards per carry (5.6). Newton has rushed for over 600 yards in a season four times before turning 29 years old.

The 2015 NFL MVP, Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions for an 86.1 passer rating in his career, one that isn't finished yet. In Newton's MVP season, he threw for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 99.4 passer rating while rushing for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Panthers went 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl 50.

5. Fran Tarkenton

The godfather of mobile quarterbacks, Tarkenton used his unique style of play to elude defenders and make improbable plays for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings for 18 years. While many remember Tarkenton for going 0-4 in Super Bowls, he finished with 3,674 rushing yards (sixth all-time) and 32 touchdowns. His rushing yardage mark was the league's all-time best for a quarterback when he retired.

Tarkenton threw for 47,033 yards for 342 touchdowns and 266 interceptions for an 80.4 passer rating, making nine Pro Bowl teams. He was the league's all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards when he retired in 1978.