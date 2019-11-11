Lamar Jackson on pace to break QB Fantasy scoring record, here's how his numbers stack up in a 16-game season

Lamar Jackson is well on his way toward an MVP season if the Baltimore Ravens quarterback keeps up the incredible pace he has been on through the first nine games. Jackson's numbers a video game-esque, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,036 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 101.7 passer rating. Jackson also has 106 carries for 702 yards and six touchdowns, leading the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry.

Jackson's numbers have been incredible, especially for Fantasy football managers who decided to take a chance on him as their quarterback. After his 33.42 point performance Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson is on pace to score 422.5 fantasy points this year (per Graham Barfield of NFL.com), which would break Patrick Mahomes quarterback scoring record from last year (417.1 points). Jackson has scored over 30 fantasy points in four of the Ravens' nine games, eclipsing 20 points in eight games. Rushing for over 100 yards in three games and having a rushing touchdown in five games certainly helps. Jackson only had just one game having under 46 yards this season, a game which he threw five touchdowns in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson's numbers are MVP worthy through the first nine games, but his projected numbers for a 16-game season are even more incredible. If Jackson continues his current pace, he'll finish with 3,620 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He'll also end up with 188 carries for 1,248 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The total numbers for Jackson will look like this: 4,868 yards and 38 total touchdowns.

A few weeks ago I compared Jackson's numbers to all-time dual-threat quarterback Randall Cunningham in his best season as a dual-threat quarterback (1990) and Michael Vick in his best (2006). Here's how Jackson, Cunningham, and Vick stack up in their best seasons as a dual-threat quarterback:



PASS YARDS (THROUGH 9 GAMES) PASS YARDS (SEASON) RUSH YARDS (THROUGH 9 GAMES) RUSH YARDS (SEASON) YARDS PER CARRY RUSH TD Randall Cunningham (1990) 2,037 3,466 524 942 7.98 5 Michael Vick (2006) 1,559 2,474 650 1,039 8.45 2 Lamar Jackson (2019) 2,036 3,620 (16-game pace) 702 1,248 (16-game pace) 6.62 6

Here's where Jackson stacks up to Cunningham and Vick after nine games in their best passing seasons:



COMPLETION PERCENTAGE PASS TD INT QB RATING Randall Cunningham (1990) 58.28 30 13 91.6 Michael Vick (2006) 52.58 20 13 75.7 Lamar Jackson (2019) (16 game pace) 66.00 27 9 102.0

Jackson is rivaling Patrick Mahomes in 2018 and Peyton Manning in 2013 -- on route to what could be the best fantasy campaign a quarterback has ever had since fantasy football was created. Here's how Jackson stacks up through nine games with Mahomes and Manning.

Completion Percentage Pass Yards Pass TD INT Fantasy Points Lamar Jackson (2019) 65.9 2,074 15 5 237.64 (projected total 422.5) Patrick Mahomes (2018) 66.2 2,901 29 7 417.08 (total) Peyton Manning (2013) 71.0 3,249 33 6 412.0 (total)

* Jackson has 702 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He's 11th in the NFL in rushing.

Jackson has started 16 games in the NFL, compiling a 13-3 record and throwing for 3,195 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 1,258 yards and 10 touchdowns. The numbers have been extraordinary and there's good reason to believe Jackson will only get better.