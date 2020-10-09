After sitting out practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, star Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the field Friday. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier in the week, Jackson was held out of practices as a precaution, not because he was ever in any danger of missing Sunday's Week 5 game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. After getting in a session on Friday, Jackson now appears on track to play in that game, as reported.

Jackson "[d]idn't look limited at all. Wasn't wearing a brace. Seems ready to go," according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiac, while multiple on-site reporters tweeted out videos of Jackson going through drills and working with the rest of the quarterback group.

In four games so far this season, Jackson is 67 of 98 for 769 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, and has added 235 additional yards and one additional score on his 39 carries. He remains one of the best and most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, and he has the Ravens at 3-1, with their only loss coming to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As our Bryan DeArdo noted earlier this week, Jackson is 3-0 against the Bengals in his career, though this will be the first time he squares off with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

"I like his game," Jackson said of Burrow this week. "I see he's broken records for passing yards in consecutive weeks. That's pretty dope. But I don't wish him success against us. I do want to win this game."