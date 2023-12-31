Lamar Jackson is an MVP front-runner while helping the Ravens to a potential No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. And it turns out only two other teams inquired about the quarterback's availability during a dramatic 2023 offseason, according to ESPN.

The Panthers and Raiders both expressed interest in Jackson, per Adam Schefter, but "neither team got overly aggressive" to land the former NFL MVP, and "neither came close to signing him to an offer sheet."

Jackson, 26, initially received the non-exclusive franchise tag as a 2023 free agent, which permitted all 31 other teams to negotiate with him. After a short-lived trade request, he ultimately signed a five-year, $260 million deal to remain with the Ravens. But the resolution was notable in part for the curiously quiet market Jackson encountered as a potential trade and free-agent target.

Any offer made to Jackson under the non-exclusive tag would've given the Ravens the right to match, which is one reason many believe the QB's market was muted. Other factors that may have influenced the lack of suitors include Jackson's recent injury history -- he missed extended time in 2021 and 2022 due to ankle and knee issues -- and his decision to operate as his own agent.

Then again, it's possible that Carolina and Las Vegas -- and dozens of others -- now wish they might've pursued Jackson more aggressively. The Panthers went on to spend the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft on Bryce Young, whose struggles during a 2-13 stretch all but directly led to the overhaul of a new staff; and the Raiders changed both coaches and QBs during this season, replacing Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo before midseason.

Jackson, on the other hand, has enjoyed one of the most efficient NFL seasons of his career under new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. While he has just 19 touchdown passes to seven interceptions entering Week 17, his QB rating (97.2) ranks fifth among active full-time starters, and he leads all QBs in rushing yards (786), responsible for 47 different first-down carries.